  • Orlando first responders climb SunTrust building to raise money for lung cancer

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police and firefighters ran up 25 flights of stairs as a part of a fundraiser to help fight lung cancer Saturday morning. 

    First responders climbed the total 512 steps of the downtown Orlando SunTrust building, wearing their full gear, as part of the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air climb. 

    The Fight for Air climb in Orlando is one of many across the country, according to the American Lung Association. 

    According to an event website, climbers in Saturday’s event were aiming to raise $100,000.

    By Saturday afternoon, climbers had raised more than $94,000, according to the website. 

    Money raised by the event goes to benefit the American Lung Association. 
     

