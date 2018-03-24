Orlando first responders climb SunTrust building to raise money for lung cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police and firefighters ran up 25 flights of stairs as a part of a fundraiser to help fight lung cancer Saturday morning.
First responders climbed the total 512 steps of the downtown Orlando SunTrust building, wearing their full gear, as part of the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air climb.
Related Headlines
Read: Florida woman attacks husband for forgetting anniversary, deputies say
The Fight for Air climb in Orlando is one of many across the country, according to the American Lung Association.
According to an event website, climbers in Saturday’s event were aiming to raise $100,000.
Read: March for Our Lives event in downtown Orlando draws thousand as gun show held at fairgrounds
By Saturday afternoon, climbers had raised more than $94,000, according to the website.
Money raised by the event goes to benefit the American Lung Association.
25 stories. 512 steps. 1 mission.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) March 24, 2018
Congrats team OFD. pic.twitter.com/svYPHF9qn2
The walk before the climb.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) March 24, 2018
Team OFD lead in to take on the ALA Fight for Air Climb challenge of racing up 25 flights of stairs. pic.twitter.com/uwuTv0GfNi
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}