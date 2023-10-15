Orlando Hard Rock Hotel lights up pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando will honor the cause with various donations.

The hotel will have different contributions to support PINKtober and participate in the worldwide campaign.

Global Hard Rock Hotels and Cafes will support those affected by breast cancer, including patients, caretakers and families.

The front of the Orlando hotel and the guitar fountain will light up in pink.

Read: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 9 things to watch out for

Select guest rooms will be “pinked out” with pink sheets, and a portion of the room rate will be donated to charity for every night booked.

PINKtober merchandise will be in the Rock Shop, and the company will donate a portion of proceeds to breast cancer research and awareness through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

Read: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How can you limit your risk?

There will also be specialty pink drinks at the Beach Club, The Kitchen and Velvet Bar, with a portion of the cost benefiting charity.

Hard Rock International and the Seminole Tribe of Florida will celebrate tribal member Nancy Frank’s anniversary of breast cancer survival with a commemorative pin.

All of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society during October and National Native American Heritage Month in November.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hard Rock Orlando lights up pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando will honor the cause with various donations. ( Jennifer Hodges/Jennifer Hodges)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group