Orlando Health completes $910M purchase of Alabama hospitals

Orlando Health last week completed the purchase of five Alabama hospitals.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) sold its 70% ownership interest in Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham to Orlando Health for more than $910 million in cash, allowing Orlando Health to enter Alabama for the first time.

The deal was announced in August and was completed Oct. 1.

