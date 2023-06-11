Orlando Health offers resources to stroke and traumatic brain injury survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute and the Roper YMCA hosted a “Healthy Community Day of Action” on Saturday.

The goal of the event was to provide resources to people who suffered a stroke, spinal cord injury, or traumatic brain injury.

The event also offered ways to prevent stroke with healthy lifestyle choices.

“We want the community and survivors to not only have access to medical care when needed but to also have the community support needed to sustain healthy outcomes once they are discharged from the hospital,” said Jessica Hooke, a speech-language pathologist at Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute.

They also offered health screenings, fall prevention checks, and equipment adjustments.

Community organizations provided housing, employment, clothing, financial and food resources, as well as resources for those with disabilities.

The day included plenty of activities for adults and children, such as yoga and stretching classes, mindfulness art activities, and a free YMCA Zumba Class.

