Orlando home-purchase cancellations highest in country

Across the U.S., buyers are increasingly backing out of home purchases as prices rise and mortgage rates remain elevated.

Orlando is seeing this trend play out in a more pronounced way than any other major market, with about 900 home-purchase agreements canceled in June, according to a report from Redfin.

That means 20.8% of homes that went under contract here in June were canceled by the buyer­, which is the highest percentage among the 50 most populous U.S. metros.

