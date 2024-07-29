Daytona Beach to get more affordable housing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An affordable housing apartment complex for seniors is coming to Daytona Beach.

It will be just outside of the Cardinal Estates neighborhood west of Jimmy Ann Drive and east of the Tanger Court, Starling Drive Intersections.

From the city’s perspective the apartments address a great need for more affordable housing in the area but people who live near the project are pushing back.

The property is parallel to homes, prompting concerns about the height of the building which could be around four stories tall.

“It’s not good for the city, I am sorry,” said Gleni King.

The building will be gated and include a clubhouse, exercise room and meeting rooms.

Back in April, we told you the city would be rolling out several affordable housing solutions by this summer.

Then, the mayor told us the latest population filling the first step shelter was people between the ages of 65 and 75 who could no longer afford housing in the area.

The project was approved at the last commission meeting.

