Orlando International Airport expects more than 2 million passengers during Thanksgiving travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Holiday travel is underway, and Orlando International Airport is expected to be one of the nation’s top ten busiest airports.

Over the course of the 12-day travel period, the airport will host more than two million passengers.

That’s a 17% increase over last year.

Read: Driving or flying before feasting? Here are some tips for Thanksgiving travelers

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day.

Passengers are urged to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their flight.

Read: Shoppers face rising food prices for Thanksgiving

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group