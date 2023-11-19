Shoppers face rising food prices for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re preparing Thanksgiving dinner this year, it’s time to get serious since we’re only days away from the holiday.

Data shows that Thanksgiving dinner may cost more this year, but there are also ways to save money.

Inflation has slowed in recent months, but shoppers are still feeling the effects of higher prices this Thanksgiving.

Prices are up about 2.4%, but that’s on top of the 11.4% from the year before.

Turkey is down about 9 percent compared to last year, but ham is near an all-time high.

Fresh cranberries are way down, but canned cranberries are way up.

Sweet potatoes are up slightly, while russet potatoes are at all-time highs.

Canned pumpkins are also up about 30% from last year.

Big grocery retailers are offering some deep discounts this Thanksgiving.

