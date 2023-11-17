Hundreds of Central Florida families receive free Thanksgiving meals from food bank

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least 300 Central Florida families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Winn Dixie donated 600 turkeys to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Volunteers from the food bank gave some of them away to local families on Thursday.

Read: Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

The organization said it’s giving food away two to three times daily to help combat food insecurity.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group