Orlando loses pivotal matchup in Philadelphia 125-113

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have lost four of their last five games at a pivotal juncture of the season.
With Friday night’s 125-113 loss in Philadelphia, the Magic (46-35) have to beat the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at the Kia Center to lock up a top six spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. A loss Sunday vs the Bucks likely sends the Magic to the Play-In Tournament.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
As of Friday night, Orlando, Indiana and Philadelphia all have the same record of 46-35 and the Magic hold the tiebreaker by virtue of being a division winner over Miami. That means the Magic are still the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
That division winner tiebreaker could change if the Heat win Sunday and the Magic lose.
Franz Wagner scored a team-high 24 points in Friday’s loss to the 76ers. He missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle.
Sunday’s game vs Milwaukee at the Kia Center is set for 1:00.
Despite Loss at Philadelphia, @OrlandoMagic Still Control Their Playoff Destiny— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 13, 2024
✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA #MagicTogether https://t.co/IaoWxDd6vM
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group