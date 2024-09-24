Orlando Magic to honor late co-founder with special uniform patch

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will honor the late co-founder, Pat Williams, with a patch on the players’ uniforms .

All the Orlando Magic jerseys will feature a black stripe along the top of the left side with the initials “PW” in white.

The jerseys will be used during the 2024 - 2025 season.

Williams, who died July 17 at the age of 84, was known as the “godfather of Orlando basketball.”

He brought the Magic to life in 1988 when they became the latest expansion franchise in the NBA.

