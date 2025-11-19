Orlando Magic host annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway for Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are hosting their annual ‘Give Thanks This Holiday’ event on Wednesday, distributing Thanksgiving meals to underserved families in Central Florida.

The event will take place at the Eatonville Boys & Girls Club from 6 to 7 p.m., where Magic players Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, along with community ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, will hand out turkey dinners.

A total of 400 Thanksgiving meals will be distributed, including turkey and all the trimmings such as green beans, gravy, corn, potatoes, dinner rolls, and dessert.

Florida Blue is partnering with the Magic to provide additional boxes of perishable and non-perishable food items as part of the Block Out Hunger program.

The event is open to the public, with a select number of meals distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while the rest will be given to preselected families.

This initiative continues a 33-year tradition of the Orlando Magic giving back to the Central Florida community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group