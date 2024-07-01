Orlando Magic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to three-year deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Orlando Magic came to terms on a three-year deal Sunday on the first day of NBA Free Agency.

The deal, according to multiple reports, is a three-year deal worth $66 Million.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope intends to sign a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive pickup for the rising Magic, acquiring the starting shooting guard of two NBA title teams. pic.twitter.com/fhu04mauIx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

Caldwell-Pope averaged 10 points, two assists and 2 rebounds a game, while shooting 40% from three-point range last season.

Caldwell-Pope has won two NBA championships in his career, most recently last year with the Denver Nuggets.

