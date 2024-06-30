Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl strengthens to category 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl’s strengthening has leveled off, still a Cat. 4, the earliest category four on record.

Early tomorrow morning life-threatening wind and storm surge impacts for some of the islands.

Tropics Update: Hurricane Beryl Category 4 (WFTV)

Tropical depression three has also formed in the SW Gulf and will move directly into Mexico with a heavy rain threat.

Another disturbance over in the Atlantic also has a chance to develop in the next few days following Beryl.

