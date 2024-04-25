The Orlando Magic look to defend home court Thursday in game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic play thier first home playoff game since 2019 in Thursday’s gasme three in the Easter Conference first round against the Clevland Cavaliers.

The Magic trail 0-2 in the best of seven series and look to become the 34th team in NBA playoff history to comeback from a 0-2 deficit.

The Magic look to keep their success at home into the playoffs as they had a 29-12 record at home.

Only the Boston Celtics and Milwaulkee Bucks had a better home record i nthe Eastern Conference.

The Magic average 113 points at home versus 108 points on the road.

The Magic will need all the home cooking they can get which includes the energy from the fans.

“Our fanbase is absolutely incredible, the energy they provide, the support that they give, the atmosphere in the building is incredible,” Coach Jamahl Mosley said.

The Magic have not won a home playoff game since April of 2011, but look to change that tonight.

Tip off for game three in at 7p.m.

