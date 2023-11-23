Orlando Magic players, coaches, staff serve Thanksgiving breakfast at Coalition for the Homeless

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic held a Thanksgiving event at the Coalition for the Homeless Thursday.

For more than 30 years now, the annual tradition has allowed the team to provide a nutritious breakfast to people struggling with homelessness who rely on the coalition for their meals.

Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Magic CEO Alex Martins joined 19-year-old rookie guard Anthony Black and his family as they served a special Thanksgiving Day breakfast to the nearly 500 people currently residing at the coalition and more than 100 homeless people from the community.

It’s the third straight year that Coach Mosley has personally paid for the meal.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, as well as other Magic staff and volunteers also participated.

“The Magic have done such a phenomenal job of being in the community, getting out and being able to share and give back,” Coach Mosley said. “31 years of this event is fantastic.”

The rookie Black says, as a kid in Texas, he remembers his mother taking him to community events like Thursday’s breakfast to help out. Other times, he says they would go under bridges and feed the homeless and give them clothes.

“The Orlando magic obviously means a lot to the city, and being here is impacting everybody that’s here’s life. It just shows how good a group of people that are with the Magic,” Black said. “The people in this organization are super caring, and it’s really family oriented. This is just another gesture to prove how connected and how good of an organization we have.”

Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida CEO and President Allison Krall says she’s extremely grateful for everything the team has done to help.

“31 years of the magic organization taking time away from their families to be here to serve those who do not have what these players, what this team, what this organization has, and giving back, it’s amazing,” Krall said.

The team is in second place right now in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings with a record of 10 wins and five losses. They’re currently on a five-game winning streak after taking down the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.

