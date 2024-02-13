Local

Orlando Magic to retire Shaq’s jersey number Tuesday

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shaquille O’Neal is about to become the first Orlando Magic player to have his jersey number retired.

The NBA legend will receive the honor Tuesday night at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Shaq’s No. 32 will be hosted to the rafters to serve as a reminder of his accomplishments in “The City Beautiful.”

Shaq was drafted by the Magic in 1992.

He led them to the NBA Finals three years later.

Shaq was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Shaq’s ceremony will take place during half-time at Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

