Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero out for injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic’s star player is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a torn right oblique.

The team said Paolo Banchero suffered the injury, which are the muscles along the sides of the abdomen that help to twist your body.

The Magic forward suffered the injury on Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls.

He felt it happen and played through it, scoring 31 points, but the postgame diagnosis was that he needed time to recover.

Read: Monday Night Football: Watch the Chiefs host the Bucs on Channel 9

He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

The Magic said Banchero’s return to play will depend on his treatment.

Banchero hopes that if he recovers quickly, his injury won’t be a multi-month one but rather a several-week absence.

"Everybody reassured me that they got my back. ... Glad that I got a great team and excited to see what they do."@Pp_doesit speaks with the media 👇 https://t.co/ZcPHeELldR pic.twitter.com/rxB9G7SiEb — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 1, 2024

He’s led the Magic to success, starting as the first-round pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and averaging about 29 points per game.

The Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group