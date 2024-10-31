Monday Night Football: Watch the Chiefs host the Bucs on Channel 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The undefeated 7-0 Kansas City Chiefs host the 4-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the week 9 Monday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Channel 9.

The two-time defending champions are on a quest to become the first NFL team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-20 victory on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bucs are coming off a 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home and come into Monday’s matchup on a two-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Channel 9.

