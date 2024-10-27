UCF gears up for eighth annual Space Game against Arizona with out-of-this-world uniforms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready, football fans! The University of Central Florida is preparing for the eighth annual UCF Space Game.

The knights will wear their black space uniforms, which are made by campus space technology teams.

The school said the uniforms would recognize NASA’s effort to send humans back to the moon.

The uniforms will come in three other colors: blue, grey, and white, and the helmets have speckles of lunar dust.

According to UCF, the side strip on the pants indicates the team’s speed.

The pants will also have a mission patch showing the path the Artemis program will follow, circling Earth and the moon.

The game is on Nov. 2 at FBC Mortgage Stadium against Arizona.

