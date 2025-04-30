Budget airline expands with new Orlando flight to Mexico, increasing international travel options

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will soon get a flight to Mexico City.

Viva Aerobus will add nonstop service Nov. 20 to Felipe Ángeles International Airport, making Orlando one of seven U.S. cities it will provide service from the airport which debuted in 2022.

The budget airline already has routes to Merida and Monterrey from Orlando.

