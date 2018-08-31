0 Orlando man accused of shooting up home after woman complains about restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 42-year-old Orlando man was arrested Thursday evening, 10 days after he shot up a home after one of its residents complained about an experience at a restaurant, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

On Aug. 20, deputies were called to a home on Milford Avenue near Holden and South Orange avenues in Holden Heights after Norman Auvil shot the home three times from an SUV before Michael Johnson, the restaurant owner's son, drove away, according to an arrest report.

The report said one of the bullets pierced a window, narrowly missing the head of Kenneth Walley, who was watching television in the living room.

On Aug. 19, Walley's wife, Diana Walley, had been denied service at the Daybreak Diner on South Crystal Lake Drive and Curry Ford Road, so their adult daughter, Monica Walley, called the diner and spoke with several workers about her mother's visit, the report said.

According to the report, Monica Walley was unsatisfied with the diner's response, so she launched a social media campaign against the diner, alleging that they mistreated her mother because of a disability.

"The social media campaign resulted in negative online reviews, negative social media posts and harassing and angry phone calls to the restaurant," the report said. "The restaurant's owner, Lizabeth Johnson, later stated she felt that day that her business was ruined as a result of the negative social media campaign."

Investigators said that Michael Johnson, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Knight, worked at the diner that they intended to inherit someday.

The report said Stephanie Knight and Michael Johnson had been driving a 2013 white Ford Flex registered to Knight's father. The SUV matched the description of the one recorded by a surveillance camera approaching the shooting scene, the report said.

Investigators said Michael Johnson and Jesse Martin told them that on Aug. 20, they were drinking beer with Auvil at the home where they all live.

Deputies said the men were angry about the damage to the diner's reputation and the negative social media campaign, so Martin used an internet search engine to determine Monica Walley's identity from her Facebook post and to find her address.

"(Michael) Johnson drove the white Ford Flex while Martin navigated from the back passenger seat and Auvil rode in the front passenger seat," the report said. "(Michael) Johnson and Martin contend they drove to the Walley residence with the intent to harm someone (via physical fight) or to cause property damage (slashing tires or similar vandalism)."

Investigators said the men tried to dispose of the evidence.

Auvil was arrested Thursday at South Bumby Avenue and Nancy Street near the Lake Como home where the three men live, deputies said.

Detectives said Auvil expressed loyalty to Michael Johnson and Knight and said he had drinken six to eight beers with his friends while discussing the issue and before going for a ride with Michael Johnson and Martin.

Investigators said that although Auvil wouldn't discuss his involvement in the incident, he told them that he understands that it "looked bad" for him.

Auvil, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, said he drinks beer "most days," investigators said.

"Both Martin and (Michael) Johnson expressed concern for their safety and stated they had witnessed or been subjected to violent outbursts by Auvil in their residence," the report said.

Auvil was arrested on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person and abuse of a disabled adult.

