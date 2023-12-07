Orlando man accused of pointing laser at Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man is facing a felony charge after deputies say he intentionally pointed a laser light at a sheriff’s office helicopter pilot.

According to an incident report, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was patrolling in the area of Country Run Parkway when the pilot commented that someone on the ground was pointing a green laser light directly at them.

The pilot was able to trace the source of the light to the front yard of a home on Country Run Parkway.

Deputies went to the home and spoke to a person who identified their brother as the person who was pointing the green laser at the patrol helicopter.

The brother, later identified as 31-year-old Frantz Laplante, eventually came to the door and turned the laser pointer over to deputies.

Laplante was arrested and charged with pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot, a third-degree felony.

He has since been released on bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, pointing a laser at a pilot is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous for the pilot, and in turn, puts the community at risk.

