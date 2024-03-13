Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer seeks input from Pulse survivors, victims’ families on permanent memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Wednesday sent a letter to survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre as well as victims’ families, seeking their input on a permanent memorial honoring the 49 people killed June 12, 2016.

“With your input and engagement, we will move forward with the creation of a permanent memorial that honors and pays tribute to the memories of the 49 and serves as a place of solemn reflection where those directly impacted by this tragedy and our entire community can go to remember,” Dyer wrote in the letter. “Your input is vital to this process.”

Dyer said that the city will reach out to survivors and victims’ families in the coming weeks.

Read: Orange County no longer seeking onePULSE financial records after Foundation doesn’t turn over

“We will be reaching out to you about opportunities to share your suggestions on the creation of the permanent memorial,” he wrote.

The city of Orlando bought the property Oct. 27 for $2 million.

Read: Leaked financial documents show OnePULSE fundraising shortfalls

Read the full letter below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Orlando mayor says city will consider whether Pulse site needs more security after memorial tagged The Pulse nightclub site where 49 people were killed in 2016 was vandalized over the weekend.

©2024 Cox Media Group