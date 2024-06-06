Helium leaks reported on board Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft after launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is monitoring reported helium leaks on board Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft after launching from Florida’s Space Coast.

As of Thursday morning, the two veteran NASA astronauts inside Starliner, Butch Willmore and Suni Williams, are fine and still preparing to dock with the International Space Station around 12:15 p.m.

Starliner launch at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for its first crewed test flight for the new spacecraft.

Despite a picture-perfect launch, teams discovered helium leaks on board Starliner late Wednesday night.

Officials said they do not believe the astronauts are in danger because helium is not flammable or toxic.

Wilmore and Williams worked overnight to troubleshoot the leaks for flight controllers in Houston.

The #Starliner crew continues to make their way to the @Space_Station and are in a sleep period. Teams have identified three helium leaks on the spacecraft. One of these was previously discussed before flight along with a management plan. The other two are new since the… — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 6, 2024

The helium is used in Starliner’s propulsion system and helps thrusters maneuver the capsule.

The new leaks are in addition to an original leak detected before liftoff.

The spacecraft is also carrying about 800 pounds of cargo to the ISS, including a critical pump for the space station’s water recovery system to replace one that failed.

