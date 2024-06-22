Orlando mom waits to leave Turks and Caicos after being arrested for ammunition in carry-on

ORLANDO, Fla. — In four days, an Orlando woman will learn from a Turks and Caicos judge when she will be able to return home to her family after being arrested for having ammunition in her carry-on luggage at the Howard Hamilton International Airport.

Sharitta Grier spoke to WFTV via Facetime from her Airbnb after she was released from jail for having two bullets in her carry-on bag after she flew to the Caribbean Island for a Mother’s Day weekend getaway.

“I want people to understand, don’t ever think what happened to me can’t happen to you or someone you love because it can,” said Grier.

Grier has since been released but cannot leave the island just yet. She has been staying in an Airbnb since but said she’s ready to be back home with her family, especially her grandchildren, who are not old enough to understand what has happened.

“I have to tell my grandkids [when they say] ‘When are we going to see your new house?’ They think this is my new house, and I’m just not letting them come, but we know that’s not the case,” said Grier.

Tuesday, Grier said she would go in front of a Turks and Caicos judge to find out her next steps.

“During that time with the 25th, that’s when they are going to let me know when my sentencing date is. You don’t know until the actual date. When the judge spoke, she said $500 per bullet.

In Grier’s case, it’s two bullets and the theory of paying $1,000 to get home to Orlando.

According to the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas, firearms, ammunition, and other weapons are not permitted in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI). TCI authorities strictly enforce all firearms-related laws. The penalty for traveling to TCI with a firearm, ammunition, or other weapon is a minimum custodial sentence of twelve (12) years.

“Even through it all, I was still telling God, ‘I trust him.’ Even in the midst of everything that was happening when I was room chained to the chair. I was still telling God, ‘I trust him,’” said Grier.

Grier said she is one out of five and the last American who is still on the island after being arrested for small amounts of ammunition.

Friday, Ryan Watson was granted permission to head back to Oklahoma after being arrested.

Grier said she and Watson became close, and she’s happy he’s home with his family and has no doubt she’ll be on a plane back as well.

“Me and Ryan, are like sisters and brothers. We got a bond together. Me, him, his mom, his stepdad. We were living in the same Airbnb,” said Grier.

Grier said aside from hugging her family and grandchildren, she can’t wait to have a plate of soul food.

WFTV will stay connected with Grier and expects to meet her at the Orlando International Airport as soon as she lands.

