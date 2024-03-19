Orlando named ‘best city’ for sporting events

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando ranks number one as the best sports business city for attracting and hosting events.

The Sports Business Journal announced Orlando’s exceptional achievements and the city’s landscape at Monday’s event.

SBJ held the event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, one of 35 sports venues in Orlando.

It was recognized that the city plays an ever-growing role in the sports business industry.

These rankings result from an extensive database, including over 1,000 events that took place or were awarded from Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 23, 2023.

“To see the growth of sports from when we first arrived in Orlando in 1989 to today is truly remarkable,” said Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic and Chair of the UCF Board of Trustees. “We truly believe teamwork among our political, community and business leaders has made this recognition a reality and made Central Florida a truly great place to live, work and play. The future is certainly bright as we use the power of sport to bring people together.”

Sports have the power to bring residents together, showcase our community’s vibrancy and drive economic growth by bringing more visitors to the region. We should all be proud that @SBJ has named Orlando the nation's "Best Sports City for Events." pic.twitter.com/3GHBq1Q4Ep — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 18, 2024

