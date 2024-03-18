Stetson University to face defending champions in March Madness debut

DELAND, Fla. — Students at Stetson University in Volusia County are celebrating a historic moment.

The school’s basketball team is heading to March Madness for the first time in program history.

The team and fans showed their excitement during a Selection Sunday watch party on campus.

Watch: ‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach

The Hatters will head to Brooklyn to take on the defending national champion UConn Huskies.

“I know the type of level of program they have, and obviously they’re defending champions, so it will be a great opportunity for us to go there and play them,” said Stetson Head Coach Donnie Jones.

Read: Hunter shot in head and body by another hunter in Flagler County, police say

Tip-off between the Hatters and Huskies is set for Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group