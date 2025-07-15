Orlando nightclubs giving green light to reopen, if city council says yes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city’s Municipal Planning Board met Tuesday and approved the plans to re-establish the operations at the clubs on Church Street, Central Boulevard, and Orange Avenue.

The buildings once housed Ember, Chillers, High Tide, and Irish Shannon’s, among others.

They closed within the past six months after the city began cracking down on nightlife.

The permit applications ask that the city waive its new 300-foot distancing rule between establishments, which was implemented last fall as the city tries to diversify the downtown core.

The approved recommendation must now go before the city council for final approval.

