Orlando officials say they can't force police officer to resign

    By: Jason Kelly , Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city commissioners said Monday that they can't force an Orlando police officer to resign.

    Demonstrators on Monday were unable to convince the Orlando City Council to call for the resignation of Orlando police Officer Robert Schellhorn.

    Schellhorn has been punished over a racially charged Facebook post and a body camera video in which he is heard calling some nightclub customers "savages."

    "If they can't say this officer needs to resign, that's extremely disappointing," activist T.J. Legacy-Cole said. "Public safety is in jeopardy."

    Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said the Orlando City Council can't demand Schellhorn's resignation.

    "We can't call for him to resign, because we don't have the ability to do that because of the (Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights)," she said.

    The city's Citizens’ Police Review Board had recommended that Schellhorn be fired, but he has already been suspended twice and thus can't be disciplined again for the issue.

