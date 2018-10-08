0 Orlando officials say they can't force police officer to resign

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city commissioners said Monday that they can't force an Orlando police officer to resign.

Demonstrators on Monday were unable to convince the Orlando City Council to call for the resignation of Orlando police Officer Robert Schellhorn.

Read: Records: Orlando police officer received suspension for incident at Parliament House

Schellhorn has been punished over a racially charged Facebook post and a body camera video in which he is heard calling some nightclub customers "savages."

"If they can't say this officer needs to resign, that's extremely disappointing," activist T.J. Legacy-Cole said. "Public safety is in jeopardy."

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said the Orlando City Council can't demand Schellhorn's resignation.

Read: Facebook comment calling black people ‘savages’ prompts calls for Orlando officer’s firing

"We can't call for him to resign, because we don't have the ability to do that because of the (Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights)," she said.

The city's Citizens’ Police Review Board had recommended that Schellhorn be fired, but he has already been suspended twice and thus can't be disciplined again for the issue.

Commissioner Hill is asking how to give the citizen’s review board more teeth. @WFTV — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 8, 2018

Former officer Commissioner Ings called for a review. “I’m feeling real shameful for that coming from an officer.” — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 8, 2018

Commissioner Sheehan “I back you guys (@OrlandoPolice Union) when you’re right but when something like this happens ... we got to do better ... we can’t allow this.” — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 8, 2018

Mayor says it’s not appropriate for the council to call for the termination of the officer. “We don’t have the ability to do what you’re asking.”- Mayor @WFTV pic.twitter.com/gp3PDiOzX0 — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.