Orlando opens public housing program waiting list

ORLANDO, Fla. — City officials in Orlando are now accepting pre-applications for its public housing program.

The pre-applications are for people who are signing up for public housing for the first time.

Those applications will be put on a waiting list that runs from Monday through Wednesday.

More information on the application process can be found here.

