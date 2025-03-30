3 killed, 1 critically injured in overnight Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that occurred in Lake County at around 3:16 am.

Officials say the crash occurred on SR-19 and Saint Florian Lane and involved only one vehicle.

The crash occurred when a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to take a left-hand curve and would go off the roadway.

The vehicle would crash into a pole and would cause the vehicle to overturn several times, ejecting 3 passengers.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other passengers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead, and another remained in critical condition.

