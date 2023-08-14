Orlando pilot rescued after small plane crashes near Florida Keys, deputies say.

MONROE COUNRY, Fla. — An Orlando pilot was rescued following a plane crash in the Lower Keys waters Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified of the crash around 10:18 a.m. and rescued the pilot approximately three miles off Sawyer Key.

According to a news release, Deputy Trevor Pike transported the pilot to Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key until paramedics arrived.

Officials said the pilot was the only one on the plane, and he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies identified the pilot as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, and the aircraft was an Aero Commander 500.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said aviation authorities will be investigating the crash.

