Orlando plans to help business owners pay for downtown graffiti cleanup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council is expected to approve a plan Monday to fight back against graffiti in the downtown area.

Officials are looking to approve the “TAAG” program to “Take Action Against Graffiti.”

The new program will reimburse business owners up to 80% of the cost to remove the graffiti.

The payments would be up to $4,000 a year per property.

Funding from the program will also be used for adding more lighting and shrubbery to make it less inviting for vandals.

