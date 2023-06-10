Orlando Police: 15-year-old arrested in US military veteran’s shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a teen was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a U.S. military veteran.

After a months-long investigation, police arrested 15-year-old Samuel Stevens for the shooting that killed Angela Sutton Washington.

Witnesses said that on Feb. 7, a car sped into a shopping plaza on North Lane and shot Washington.

Investigators believe the suspect aimed at someone else, but Washington was caught in the crossfire. The suspect, now identified as Stevens, left the scene.

Read: $10K reward offered for tips after woman killed outside Orlando shopping plaza

Channel 9 spoke with Washington’s son, Fernando Washington, earlier this year. He said his mother was a giving person.

“Her day-to-day was always helping somebody,” he said.

And the community helped her in return.

Read: Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza

The police department said it was because of homicide detectives, cooperation from the community and its Crimeline that led them to this update in the gun violence case.

“It’s senseless, and it needs to stop,” Fernando Washington said. “It’s incredibly stupid to go out and take somebody’s life.”

Stevens has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group