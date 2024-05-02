Orlando police arrest suspect in fatal 2023 shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say they’ve found the person responsible for killing a man last year.

Officers from the police department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit unit arrested 33-year-old Jose Antonio Sanchez Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.

The investigation started just after 9:45 p.m. on June 23, 2023, when Orlando police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Verbena Court.

The officers arrived to find a man in a home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Orlando Fire Department also responded to the scene, but the man later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 46-year-old Pedro Bautista-Sanchez.

Police have not shared the investigative details that led to Jose Sanchez as a suspect or whether he and Bautista-Sanchez were known to each other before the shooting.

