Orlando police body cam reveals deadly shooting of man charging with scissors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 22, 2025, near West Amelia Street and Chatham Avenue.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. when officers responded to a disturbance between roommates. While officers were on the scene, Benjamin Isaac Hale, who was not involved in the initial dispute, approached them with an edged weapon, later identified as scissors.

Despite multiple commands from the officers to drop the weapon, Hale refused to comply and continued to advance towards them. As a result, officers shot Hale, who died at the scene.

Hale, born on October 6, 1978, had a criminal history that included charges of burglary with assault and battery, grand theft, and possession of methamphetamine, according to officials.

As per protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney’s office.

