Orlando police Chief John Mina to retire from force after 27 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief John Mina will retire from the Orlando Police Department after 27 years with the agency to "pursue a new opportunity," according to a memorandum he sent Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on May 16.
In the memo, Mina said he'll officially retire on Dec. 1, but his final scheduled shift is on Oct. 26. He has served as police chief for more than four years.
Mina said serving on the force "has been the greatest honor of my life."
"I want to thank you and the city of Orlando for the support and opportunities afforded me during my career," he said. "I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of the hardworking, dedicated men and women of the Orlando Police Department. They will always be in my thoughts and prayers."
Mina is running for Orange County sheriff.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings announced Thursday that he's resigning to meet a statutory requirement to run for Orange County mayor.
