Orlando police investigate airsoft gun shootings in Baldwin Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are trying to figure out who shot people using an airsoft gun in the city’s Baldwin Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to Jake Street and Lakemont Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports of individuals being shot with airsoft pellets prompted that response, the Orlando Police Department said.

OPD did not say how many people were struck, but told Channel 9 that no one was seriously hurt.

The department said detectives are actively working to identify suspects in the case.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on this story.

