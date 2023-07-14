Orlando police investigating incident near apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they are investigating an incident near an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1:15 p.m. that their investigation is focused on the 12000 block of Pioneers Way, which is off of Narcoossee Road south of State Road 417.

Police have not elaborated on what the investigation involves, but said there is “no immediate danger to the public at this time.”

Police said they will provide an update on the investigation at 2:45 p.m. You can stream that news conference live here.

Read: FHP: Woman, 26, dies after crash near Lake Nona

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Orlando police investigation Orlando police said they are investigating an incident at an apartment complex Friday afternoon. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Read: Disney hopes Florida judge will dismiss lawsuit over improvement district control

Officers are conducting an investigation in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VHXGqHzPfl — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 14, 2023

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group