Troopers investigate deadly crash on Boggy Creek Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person has died following a crash in south Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to Boggy Creek Road near J Lawson Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

They closed the southbound lanes of Boggy Creek Road while investigators collected evidence.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semi-trucks shuts down part of I-4 in downtown Orlando

Channel 9 was at the crash site Friday morning and watched as troopers reopened the roadway shortly after 5 a.m.

Eyewitness News has reached out to FHP for more details about who was involved in the crash and how it happened.

READ: Man shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group