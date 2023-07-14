TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semi-trucks shuts down part of I-4 in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks has a section of Interstate 4 shut down Friday morning in downtown Orlando.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on eastbound I-4 near Washington Street.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes of I-4 are shut down in the area.

Data shows the crash is also being handled as a hazmat response due to a fuel spill from the semi.

FDOT video shows two semi-trucks have collided with one jackknifed around the other in the roadway.

It’s unclear how long it will take to clear the crash and clean up the spill.

Drivers who plan on using Interstate 4 in Orlando need to use extra caution Friday morning.

