Man shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Orlando.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near South Semoran Boulevard and Grant Street just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Investigators told Channel 9 they found a man with a gunshot wound there.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Orlando Police Department did not say if they know the identity of the shooter or what may have led to the incident.

