Orlando police officer indicted on manslaughter charge in 2018 fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was indicted Wednesday on manslaughter charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting in 2018 at the Colonial Plaza, authorities said.
Master Police Officer Anthony Wongshue was notified about the indictment and turned himself in, investigators said.
On May 7, 2018, Wongshue and Officer Juan Abreu shot Juan Alberto Silva, 32, in the parking lot of Colonial Plaza near Bumby Avenue, police said.
Silva was an accomplice in a shoplifting bust at a Marshall’s store in Orlando, police said.
Investigators said the officers were responding to a nearby crash when they were called for a reported shoplifting at the store.
The officers asked Silva to stop his van, but he drove away, and they shot him, police said.
Wongshue was released from the Orange County Jail on bail.
“He remains employed by the Orlando Police Department on an administrative status pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings,” a news release said.
Abreu was cleared for his involvement by the State Attorney’s Office.
