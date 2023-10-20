TRAFFIC ALERT: Orlando police respond to crash at I-4 and SR-408 interchange

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are warning drivers about a crash Friday morning at Interstate 4 and State Road 408.

Orlando police said a crash has both ramps to I-4 closed on westbound SR-408 in the area.

‼️TRAFFIC ALERT‼️ OPD is currently on the scene of a crash on SR 408 WB at the I-4 interchange. As a result, BOTH ramps to I-4 are closed and are expected to remain closed for hours. This will affect the Friday morning commute so prepare for an alternate route as you head out. pic.twitter.com/9IC7YHAolx — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 20, 2023

Officers said the ramps will remain closed for hours and the closures will impact the morning commute.

Police are advising drivers to prepare for an alternate route if they drive through the area.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

