TRAFFIC ALERT: Orlando police respond to crash at I-4 and SR-408 interchange

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are warning drivers about a crash Friday morning at Interstate 4 and State Road 408.

Orlando police said a crash has both ramps to I-4 closed on westbound SR-408 in the area.

Officers said the ramps will remain closed for hours and the closures will impact the morning commute.

Police are advising drivers to prepare for an alternate route if they drive through the area.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

