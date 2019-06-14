Orlando police search for man accused of attacking woman on Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a man accused of attacking a woman who was walking along a road early Wednesday morning.
Officers said the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near Columbia Street.
The woman told police she was walking north on OBT when the man approached her, threatened her with a firearm and attacked.
Police said the man is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow shorts underneath his jeans, they said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 331-235-5300 or Crimeline at 100-423-TIPS.
[1/3] On Wednesday, June 12 at approximately 5:25 a.m., the pictured suspect attacked a victim walking along the northbound side of S. Orange Blossom Trail at Columbia Street. The victim was threatened with a firearm and physically battered. pic.twitter.com/v6QzLOLE3v— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 14, 2019
[2/3] The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow shorts visible from underneath the jeans. The suspect is described as a black male, late 30s or early 40s, dark complexion, 5'8", about a 150 lbs. with a goatee.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 14, 2019
[3/3] If anyone has any information that could help us identify this suspect, please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 14, 2019
