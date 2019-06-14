  • Orlando police search for man accused of attacking woman on Orange Blossom Trail

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a man accused of attacking a woman who was walking along a road early Wednesday morning.

    Officers said the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near Columbia Street.

    The woman told police she was walking north on OBT when the man approached her, threatened her with a firearm and attacked.

    Police said the man is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow shorts underneath his jeans, they said.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 331-235-5300 or Crimeline at 100-423-TIPS.

     

     

     

     

