Florida Lt. Gov. to reveal results of statewide operations in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is set to announce the results of multi-agency operations in Orlando on Monday.

The announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m., will involve the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and will reveal findings from ongoing state operations.

Collins will be joined by representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement during the announcement.

The announcement is expected to shed light on the collaborative efforts of state agencies in recent operations.

WFTV will have a crew at the announcement and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

