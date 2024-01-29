Local

Orlando police seek help identifying relatives of woman who died

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
Ashley Lakaie Garcia The body of Ashley Lakaie Garcia was discovered on Cassius Street on Jan. 17. (OPD)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said Monday that its detectives seek to identify the relatives of a 30-year-old woman who died earlier this month in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

The agency said in social media posts that the body of Ashley Lakaie Garcia was discovered Jan. 17 along Cassius Street, near Columbia Street and Bruton Boulevard.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s death or her relatives is asked to call Orlando police or to anonymously submit a tip to Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

