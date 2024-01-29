Orlando police seek help identifying relatives of woman who died

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said Monday that its detectives seek to identify the relatives of a 30-year-old woman who died earlier this month in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

The agency said in social media posts that the body of Ashley Lakaie Garcia was discovered Jan. 17 along Cassius Street, near Columbia Street and Bruton Boulevard.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s death or her relatives is asked to call Orlando police or to anonymously submit a tip to Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

Read: Beachline blocked in Orange County after fiery crash involving tractor-trailers

On January 17th, 2024, Ashley Lakaie Garcia (DOB: 5/31/1993) was found deceased in the area of the 4300 block of Cassius Street. Her cause of death is still unknown at this time.

⁰Detectives need help identifying family members of Garcia. If anyone has any info, contact OPD. pic.twitter.com/v0ps7XCm2D — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 29, 2024

Read: Police shoot man to to death after he killed someone, shot 2 Palm Bay police officers

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group