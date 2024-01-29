Police: Gunman, 24, dead after shooting and injuring 2 officers in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting that hurt two Palm Bay Police Officers.

One other person, as well as the suspect, were killed, according to Palm Bay police.

The events unfolded Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence along on Forgal Avenue.

Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Brandon Kapas, was leaving the home and refused to comply with what the officers were telling to him do.

Brandon Kapas Dec. 2023 booking photo (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Kapas then pulled out a gun and started shooting at officers, so they shot back.

That’s when two of those officers were shot, according to the department.

Meantime, as more police responded in an attempt to capture Kapas, PBPD said he killed another person before police shot and killed him.

Investigators have not released the names of the injured officers or the person they said Kapas killed.

