3 car crash closes SR 528 in east Orange County as fire crews battle tanker fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are working a large semi-truck fire along State Road 528, near Innovation Way.

The call went out just before 8 a.m. Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash involved two cars and one semi-truck.

The road westbound lanes are closed by the Florida Highway Patrol while fire crews continue to battle the semi fire.

Firefighters say they have one patient but no transports.

The Florida Department of Transportation will have inspectors on the scene to check out the damage done to the roadway and bridge.

From FDOT cameras, you can see a semi-truck jackknifed and on fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV Channel 9 and wftv.com for any updates.

